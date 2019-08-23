Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Woman attacked with acid after refusing proposal for 14-year-old daughter

3 hours ago
 

A man threw acid at a woman on Wednesday who refused to let her him marry her 14-year-old daughter in Ghotki. He has been arrested. 

The acid also hit her three-year-old son.

Aamir Mirani, who ran a milk shop in the neighbourhood, would harass Reshma Bibi and later wanted her 14-year-old daugher Kausar to marry him and refused to accept her repeated rejections. He would constantly pester me, she said, adding that he also threatened to kill her. I told him that I am a mother of five children and that he should be ashamed of himself, she said. Reshma Bibi and her ex-husband got divorced six months ago.

But Mirani could not be put off and after Reshma Bibi’s latest rejection, he threw acid at her at her house in Daharki’s Shah Gulab Colony. She was burned on her face and legs and her son Bilal on his face. They were initially taken to the Daharki tehsil hospital and then later referred to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan. Doctors say their condition is now stable.

The Daharki police have arrested Mirani and said they would present him in the local district and sessions court on Friday. The duty officer said a case has been lodged on Reshma Bibi’s behalf under Section 336-B (causing intentional harm) and 452 (trespassing with the intention of causing harm) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

TOPICS:
acid attack ghotki
 
