We will fight if a war is imposed: Chaudhry

Chaudhry said so while speaking at a press conference in Lahore. He said that war is not a choice for them."However, if a war is imposed, we will fight," the minister said. "If the war happens, we will take it to the end."He said the entire nation, including children, is ready to fight any kind of aggression. "If anyone points finger to us, we will break their hand," Chaudhry warned.The minister also criticised the Indian prime minister saying Narendra Modi has grown arrogant after having won the recent elections for a second consecutive term.Tensions between Pakistan and India once again flared up after New Delhi earlier this month controversially revoked the autonomous status of the part of Jammu and Kashmir it controls.Hours before its move, India curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.Several Indian and Pakistani soldiers have since been killed in skirmishes along the heavily militarized Line of Control.Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from Britain in 1947.They have fought two of their wars over the disputed Himalayan territory.