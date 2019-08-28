We have made sure that restaurants pay their taxes: Zaidi

The government has made sure that big restaurants are paying their taxes, said Federal Board of Revenue Chairperson Shabbar Zaidi in a media talk on Wednesday.

“We are working on solving the problems being faced by people who want to file their taxes,” he remarked. “We want to make the process easier.”

He remarked that identifying benami accounts is quite a difficult task. “When a court identifies it, then it’s easy to investigate them. But the process of investigation takes a very long time,” he added.

People who pay their taxes can even open foreign currency accounts, he said.

Zaidi claimed that $120 billion foreign loans were kept illegally in the country as there has been no proper documentation in the last 40 years.

“It’s about time we stand on our own feet,” he added.

On August 2, the FBR issued notices to 214 small business owners in Karachi who are not part of the tax net. This includes owners of restaurants, bakeries and sweet and milk shops.

A notification issued by the board says that these facilities have the “potential” to broaden the tax base. “There are so many units which have spread in the city and are not enrolled on the tax roll,” the notification read.

