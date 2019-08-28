Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

We have made sure that restaurants pay their taxes: Zaidi

2 hours ago
 

The government has made sure that big restaurants are paying their taxes, said Federal Board of Revenue Chairperson Shabbar Zaidi in a media talk on Wednesday. 

“We are working on solving the problems being faced by people who want to file their taxes,” he remarked. “We want to make the process easier.”

He remarked that identifying benami accounts is quite a difficult task. “When a court identifies it, then it’s easy to investigate them. But the process of investigation takes a very long time,” he added.

Related: FBR moves around 2,500 officers in major reshuffle

People who pay their taxes can even open foreign currency accounts, he said.

Zaidi claimed that $120 billion foreign loans were kept illegally in the country as there has been no proper documentation in the last 40 years.

“It’s about time we stand on our own feet,” he added.

On August 2, the FBR issued notices to 214 small business owners in Karachi who are not part of the tax net. This includes owners of restaurants, bakeries and sweet and milk shops.

A notification issued by the board says that these facilities have the “potential” to broaden the tax base. “There are so many units which have spread in the city and are not enrolled on the tax roll,” the notification read.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
fbr Shabbar Zaidi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
local
Faisalabad’s textile mill owners stage strike against new taxes
Faisalabad’s textile mill owners stage strike against new taxes
economy
Video: Lahore police arrest suspected gamblers
Video: Lahore police arrest suspected gamblers
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.