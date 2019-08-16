We can’t clean Karachi in five days: Ali Zaidi

Karachi is the country’s financial hub. It is a big city and it cannot be cleaned in five or six days, said Maritime Affairs Ministers Ali Zaidi. The federal minister had started a campaign to remove garbage from the streets of Karachi on August 4.

“Rather than criticising us, people should help us identify areas with heaps of garbage,” he remarked while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Friday.

“Our job was to start the movement and build pressure on the Sindh and local government,” Zaidi said. “We are not thinking about what will happen if we are not able to complete our campaign. Even if garbage is removed from 10 streets, then that’s an achievement too.”

If we are able to successfully execute this campaign then Karachi will become neat and clean, he remarked. “Only big decisions bring big success.”

The federal minister went on to think FWO and Pakistan Army for helping out during the monsoon rains that lashed the city during Eid holidays.

