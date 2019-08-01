‘We brought political change, now it’s time for climate change’

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said young people helped the PTI bring political change in the country and now it’s time to focus on climate change.

Qureshi, while speaking in Islamabad, hailed the Ministry of Climate Change’s ban on single-use plastic bags in the federal capital. From August 14 onward, people in Islamabad will be compelled to be more mindful of their environment. State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that a fine of between Rs100,000 and Rs500,000 will be imposed on manufacturers of such plastic bags.

The country’s drainage system doesn’t work because people frequently throw their trash in plastic bags, said Qureshi, adding that these bags are non-biodegradable.

“The climate change ministry has taken an amazing initiative. I congratulate you and hope that all people will play their part in curbing plastic pollution,” he said.

Related: Islamabad is choosing cotton totes over plastic bags

“If we don’t think about cleaning our house, then who will think about it? Just throwing the trash outside your house is not enough,” the foreign minister added. “We will prove to be successful in making Pakistan more clean and green,” he remarked.

When tourists come to Pakistan they see heaps of garbage piled near the roads and this gives off a bad impression of the country, Qureshi said.

“Pakistan is extremely vulnerable to climate change. It is expected that the country will be hit by a drought or there will flooding. Either way, the economy will bear the brunt of it.”

He added, “I request the youth to champion this cause. A young person can bring about change. Young people did bring change and 2018 is the example of that.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.