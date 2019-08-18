Watch: What’s going on with the Let’s Clean Karachi campaign?

Garbage is reportedly being dumped on the streets, parks

The federal government began its 'Let's Clean Karachi' campaign around two weeks ago and promised to remove garbage from the city's drains. When it rains, these drains overflow and cause flooding in many areas.But the campaign may not be as operating as smoothly as the government made it out to be. Garbage is reportedly being taken out of storm water drains and dumped in parks and on the streets.The SSWMB head says the garbage is not going to landfill sites. Here's the situation in Liaquatabad and Federal B Area.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram