Wednesday, August 21, 2019  | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Watch: Water still accumulated in Punjab Chowrangi underpass

26 mins ago
 
Commuters are facing issues

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Rain
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Gujranwala hosts photography exhibition for Kashmir
Gujranwala hosts photography exhibition for Kashmir
geopolitics
Residents attempt to save Kandhkot village on self-help basis
Residents attempt to save Kandhkot village on self-help basis
local
Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz begins services in Rawalpindi
Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz begins services in Rawalpindi
local
 
 
 
 
 
police mobile, service, character certificate, driving license, Rawalpindi, Punjab, punjab police, Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz
 
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.