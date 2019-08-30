Friday, August 30, 2019  | 28 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Video

Watch Sheikh Rasheed’s unintentionally electric speech

38 mins ago
 
He isn't hurt



Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed is known for making controversial statements but on Friday his speech was a touch more electric than he intended.

The minister received an electric shock while speaking at a rally.

He didn't suffer any injuries.

sheikh rasheed
 
