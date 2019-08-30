Friday, August 30, 2019 | 28 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Video
Watch Sheikh Rasheed’s unintentionally electric speech
Samaa Digital
38 mins ago
He isn't hurt
Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed is known for making controversial statements but on Friday his speech was a touch more electric than he intended.
The minister received an electric shock while speaking at a rally.
He didn't suffer any injuries.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
sheikh rasheed
