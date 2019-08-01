Watch: Senate chairperson forgets to vote for himself in election

Sadiq Sanjrani had to recast his vote

Sadiq Sanjrani, who is currently fighting against Hasil Bizenjo for the title of Senate chairperson, accidentally voted for his opponent in the election.During Thursday's Senate election, Sanjrani cast his vote but forgot to vote for himself. He then tore up his ballot paper and recast his vote.To read our story about the election, click here.