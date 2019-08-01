Thursday, August 1, 2019 | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Former Sindh official turns NAB witness in Bahria Tower case
Sadiq Sanjrani retains Senate chairperson seat
Seven dead in chickenpox outbreak in Faisalabad
Karachi’s Brookes Chowrangi remains choked for second day
Video
Watch: Senate chairperson forgets to vote for himself in election
Samaa Digital
44 mins ago
Sadiq Sanjrani had to recast his vote
Sadiq Sanjrani, who is currently fighting against Hasil Bizenjo for the title of Senate chairperson, accidentally voted for his opponent in the election.
During Thursday's Senate election, Sanjrani cast his vote but forgot to vote for himself. He then tore up his ballot paper and recast his vote.
To read our story about the election,
click here.
Sadiq Sanjrani
Senate election
Sadiq Sanjrani retains Senate chairperson seat
Sanjrani can still resign, says Bilawal
Sadiq Sanjrani will remain Senate chairperson, says Sheikh Rasheed
Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, Hasil Bizenjo, opposition, senator, government, shibli faraz, senate election,, wrong vote, sadiq sanjrani funny
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
