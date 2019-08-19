Monday, August 19, 2019  | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Geopolitics

Watch: Protest staged in Canada to support Kashmir

1 hour ago
 
Thousands gathered in Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square



The protest was organised in light of the situation in Indian-Administered Kashmir.
 
TOPICS:
canada Kashmir Protest
 
