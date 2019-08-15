Thursday, August 15, 2019  | 13 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Watch: Pro-Kashmir rallies, protests held as Pakistan observes ‘black day’

4 mins ago
 
Demonstrations held across the country



Protests were held across Pakistan on Thursday, August 15, as the country marked a 'black day' in solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir.

Kashmir Pakistan
 
