Watch: Pro-Kashmir rallies, protests held as Pakistan observes ‘black day’
SAMAA TV
4 mins ago
Demonstrations held across the country
Protests were held across Pakistan on Thursday, August 15, as the country marked a 'black day' in solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir.
Kashmir
Pakistan
