Watch: PML-N’s Azma Bukhari injured in fight with Lahore police

5 mins ago
 
Workers arrived at the accountability court for Maryam Nawaz's hearing



PML-N leader Azma Bukhari was injured on Friday morning after PML-N workers and leaders clashed with the police in Lahore. 

They had arrived for Maryam Nawaz's accountability court hearing but were told that they weren't allowed to progress further than a certain point.

This enraged the PML-N members, who began pushing and shoving the police. The police had anti-riot gear and used the shields to block the PML-N workers shoves and punches.

During the fracas, Bukhari was injured. She was seen sitting on the side and holding her head. Maryam was arrested on August 8 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

