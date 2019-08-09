Friday, August 9, 2019 | 7 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Watch: PML-N’s Azma Bukhari injured in fight with Lahore police
Jahangir Akram Khan
5 mins ago
Workers arrived at the accountability court for Maryam Nawaz's hearing
PML-N leader Azma Bukhari was injured on Friday morning after PML-N workers and leaders clashed with the police in Lahore.
They had arrived for Maryam Nawaz's accountability court hearing but were told that they weren't allowed to progress further than a certain point.
This enraged the PML-N members, who began pushing and shoving the police. The police had anti-riot gear and used the shields to block the PML-N workers shoves and punches.
During the fracas, Bukhari was injured. She was seen sitting on the side and holding her head. Maryam was arrested on August 8 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
TOPICS:
Azma Bukhari
PML-N
