Watch: People dump animal offal in Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah

The Gujjar Nullah is one of the city's main drains

People have begun dumping offal (animal remains) in the Gujjar Nullah, one of Karachi's main storm water drains. This comes shortly after the federal government began its 'Lets Clean Karachi' initiative in which it worked to clean the city's drains. It also came shortly after the recent spell of rain in the city.Parts of Karachi were flooded, in part because of overflowing drains.When asked, some of the people dumping offal said no one had told them they couldn't and no one was stopping them. They also said they were being told not to dump it at the garbage disposal sites.