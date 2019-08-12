Monday, August 12, 2019  | 10 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Watch: People dump animal offal in Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah

34 mins ago
 
The Gujjar Nullah is one of the city's main drains



People have begun dumping offal (animal remains) in the Gujjar Nullah, one of Karachi's main storm water drains. This comes shortly after the federal government began its 'Lets Clean Karachi' initiative in which it worked to clean the city's drains. It also came shortly after the recent spell of rain in the city.

Parts of Karachi were flooded, in part because of overflowing drains.

When asked, some of the people dumping offal said no one had told them they couldn't and no one was stopping them. They also said they were being told not to dump it at the garbage disposal sites.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Gujjar Nullah Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
gujjah nullah, video, karachi, dumping, eid, eid ul azha, garbage, littering
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
Karachi woman on the run after robbing husband
Karachi woman on the run after robbing husband
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.