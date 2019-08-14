Wednesday, August 14, 2019  | 12 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Video

Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day

2 hours ago
 
The song depicts the selfless contribution of the armed forces



Pakistan Air Force has launched a national song 'Azad' on Pakistan's 73rd Independence Day.

The song is composed and sung by musician Sahir Ali Bagga and depicts the selfless contribution of the armed forces in safeguarding the sovereignty of Pakistan.

Azad is a befitting tribute to the resilience of the Pakistani nation that has had to fight many odds ever since its independence.

The federal government has decided to observe Independence Day on 14 August in solidarity with Kashmiris and their struggle for self-determination. August 15th, India’s independence day, will be observed as Black Day across Pakistan.

