Watch: National anthem played across Pakistan in solidarity with Kashmir

34 mins ago
 
30 minutes of solidarity observed across Pakistan




Pakistanis took out 30 minutes on Friday from 12pm to 12:30pm to express solidarity with Kashmir.

The event began with the national anthem being played across the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan asked Pakistanis to come together for the event.
 
Kashmir Pakistan
 
