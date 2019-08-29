Watch: Leaning poles leave residents of Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar poleaxed

Power has been cut off to Block 15

Two 11,000k watt electric poles have begun leaning onto the main road and posing a danger to motorists. In order to repair the poles, K-Electric cut off power to the entire area.Residents say it's K-Electric's fault for not providing enough support for the pole. Traffic has been diverted to the service lane.The teams hope to complete their work by evening and restore power to the area.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram