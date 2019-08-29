Thursday, August 29, 2019  | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Watch: Leaning poles leave residents of Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar poleaxed

44 mins ago
 
Power has been cut off to Block 15



If you live in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar you'll be in for a shock if you drive by Block 15.

Two 11,000k watt electric poles have begun leaning onto the main road and posing a danger to motorists. In order to repair the poles, K-Electric cut off power to the entire area.

Residents say it's K-Electric's fault for not providing enough support for the pole. Traffic has been diverted to the service lane.

The teams hope to complete their work by evening and restore power to the area.

