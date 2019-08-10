Saturday, August 10, 2019  | 8 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Watch: Islamabad’s all-women ambulance service makes healthcare more accessible

14 mins ago
 
Nazia and other health workers help women in far-flung areas



 
 
TOPICS:
healthcare Islamabad
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, healthcare, health, messiah ambulance
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.