Watch: Imran Khan is crueler than General Zia, says Bilawal

Calls him shameless for arresting Maryam Nawaz

"This government has arrested a woman, an opposition leader and an opposition member," said the young PPP chief. "You're so 'beghairat [shameless]'! If you want to fight, then fight a man, not a woman!" he shouted. He exclaimed that the history will remember that Imran Khan who used to talk about justice in Naya Pakistan had Maryam Nawaz arrested without being convicted."My forefathers have been involved in this country's politics for decades and we have faced a lot but Imran Khan is crueler than General Zia," shouted Bilawal.Bilawal exited the National Assembly in protest while the opposition chanted slogans of 'shame' against the government.Maryam was been detained outside Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail while she was visiting her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.