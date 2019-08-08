Watch: Imran Khan is crueler than General Zia, says Bilawal

PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was enraged on Thursday afternoon after news broke in the National Assembly that Maryam Nawaz was taken into custody at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.
“This government has arrested a woman, an opposition leader and an opposition member,” said the young PPP chief. "You’re so 'beghairat [shameless]'! If you want to fight, then fight a man, not a woman!” he shouted. He exclaimed that the history will remember that Imran Khan who used to talk about justice in Naya Pakistan had Maryam Nawaz arrested without being convicted.