Thursday, August 15, 2019 | 13 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
193 people lost their lives in Pakistan monsoon rains
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
There can never be any compromise on Kashmir: army chief
Pakistan summons Indian envoy on ceasefire violations
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Video
Watch: How Pakistanis abroad marked Aug 14
SAMAA TV
58 mins ago
From Tokyo to Riyadh an outpouring of love for Kashmiris
TOPICS:
independence day
Kashmir
Overseas Pakistanis
RELATED STORIES
UN to take up Kashmir Aug 16
15 mins ago
15 mins ago
Sarfaraz spends Aug 14 with families of Sindh police martyrs
45 mins ago
45 mins ago
Watch: Pakistani fishermen race for Independence Day
51 mins ago
51 mins ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
578 military awards for armed forces
SAMAA TV
video
1 hour ago
Sarfaraz spends Aug 14 with families of Sindh police martyrs
Ahmer Rehman
video
45 mins ago
Bilawal should worry about Karachi, not Kashmir: Firdous
SAMAA TV
video
1 day ago
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.