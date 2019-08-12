Monday, August 12, 2019  | 10 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Watch: Faryal Talpur slams NAB, Islamabad police for midnight jailing

7 mins ago
 
She was shifted to Adiala Jail Sunday night



PPP leader Faryal Talpur slammed the Islamabad police and NAB for shifting her from a polyclinic to Adiala Jail at midnight.

She was taken to jail the night before Eid (Sunday night).

The MPA, who is in custody in a money laundering case, was being treated at the clinic. A court had earlier ordered her to be shifted to jail after her treatment was complete.

While being shifted to jail she spoke out against the NAB team and police, calling the treatment being meted out to her unfair. Do they not have wives or children of their own, she asked, adding that they should be ashamed of themselves for doing this to her.

She will be presented in court again on August 19.

