Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad

39 mins ago
 
Incident occurred after spell of rain



An electricity pole caught fire in Karachi on Sunday afternoon shortly after a spell rain. The pole is located on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in DHA.

Karachi Rain
 
