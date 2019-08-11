Sunday, August 11, 2019 | 9 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Amir Majeed
39 mins ago
Incident occurred after spell of rain
An electricity pole caught fire in Karachi on Sunday afternoon shortly after a spell rain. The pole is located on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in DHA.
TOPICS:
Karachi
Rain
