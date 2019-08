He was attending Maryam's case hearing

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

.

Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar clashed with the Lahore police when he appeared at the accountability court for his wife Maryam Nawaz's hearing in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. He grabbed a baton from one policeman and attempted to hit him with hit but another cop grabbed it from behind.