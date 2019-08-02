Friday, August 2, 2019 | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Video
Watch: Amateur thief caught on camera in failed Gujranwala robbery
Mohsin Khalid
2 hours ago
He ran away after the alarm went off
An amateur thief was caught on camera breaking into a Gujranwala electronics shop on August 1. He slunk in through the back door of the shop in Khayali but was scared off by the security alarm.
Gujranwala
robbery
