Wasim Akhtar wants Imran Khan to rein in Faisal Vawda

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to rein in Faisal Vawda.

Vawda, the federal minister for water resources, recently called Akhtar, who is from the MQM, corrupt. But the PTI and MQM are coalition parties and his comments have left a bitter taste in their mouth.

“If a federal minister makes statements to get cheap publicity how can our coalition work?” he asked during a press conference on Saturday afternoon. On one hand, we’re in a coalition, we voted for you and your prime minister was elected on MQM votes and then after that, if you can’t control this federal minister, then we have to consider dissolving this coalition, he said.

He said the PTI should control their federal minister’s tongue, calling him an “unguided missile” and “very immature”.

He doesn’t even know how to do politics, he said. The mayor said he believed the PTI had sidelined him because of his actions.

“And I think he can’t stand that [Federal Maritime Affairs Minister] Ali Zaidi, the governor [Imran Ismail] and I are on the ground to solve the city’s problems. We’re active and being seen and he’s nowhere to be seen,” said Akhtar, repeating his belief that the PTI has sidelined Vawda. The trio have been working together as part of the ‘Let’s Clean Karachi’ campaign, a federal government project to clean Karachi’s drains spearheaded by Zaidi.

