‘Wasim Akhtar should resign. He clearly can’t handle it’

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar should resign, says Adviser to Chief Minister of Sindh on Law, Anti-Corruption Establishment and Information Murtaza Wahab.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Wahab said former mayor Mustafa Kamal’s challenge exposed the propagandas of the mayor and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. “The issue is not of resources, but intentions,” he said.

On August 26, the KMC issued a notification saying that Kamal has been appointed as its project director for garbage over his “willingness to clean the city of Karachi within 90 days of time”. Kamal, in a media talk, said that he accepts this challenge and assured people that he will people work day and night to clean the city.

Less than a day after his appointment, however, Kamal was suspended from the post of project director for garbage. Akhtar said that he is suspending the PSP leader because of his attitude.

Related: Kamal suspended from KMC post for ‘misbehaving with bosses’

“If you have good intentions, no power can stop you from serving the public,” said Wahab.

Terming the episode a ‘drama’, Wahab called for the resignation of Akhtar. Kamal, too, held a press conference earlier and made the same demand.

Kamal accused Akhtar and the district chairmen of putting millions of rupees in their own pockets instead of paying salaries to sweepers and spending it on the maintenance of the city.

“They are scared that appointing me to the position would have revealed their secrets,” he had said.

Mayor Karachi and the four district chairmen should resign, he had said, adding that they should present themselves in an accountability court.

Related: Corruption the cause of Karachi’s garbage crisis: Mustafa Kamal

Wahab said it is surprising that Akhtar withdrew a notification he had issued himself. “What is this government of U-turns?” he asked.

“Till when will you people play these jokes with the people of Karachi? Till When?” he questioned.

The adviser said he believes the time has come for the ‘drama’ to end.

“I demand the immediate resignation of Wasim Akhtar. It has been made clear that he can’t handle this [job],” Wahab concluded.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.