War of words between Mustafa Kamal, Wasim Akhtar over Karachi

While no one is willing to accept responsibility for improving Karachi’s infrastructure, politicians have started engaging in a war of words, pointing out each other’s inability to run Pakistan’s financial hub.

After a war of words erupted between PPP’s Murtaza Wahab and Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Mustafa Kamal, who previously served as the mayor of Karachi, unleashed a tirade against the current head of the city government.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the PSP founder said that Akhtar’s name should be put on the no-fly list. “He has properties in Pakistan and abroad. He just wants to complete his term and run away,” Kamal claimed. He shouldn’t be allowed to run, he added.

“The mayor is a liar. He has both money and power, but just doesn’t want to work.” He is responsible for the destruction of the city, he claimed, adding that the city government is 100% responsible for cleaning the city’s drains.

Kamal said that the information about the money MQM founder Altaf Hussain received after their “divorce” is available with Akhtar’s wife. She used to work as an apprentice development officer in the finance department while he was in power, he remarked.

He was responding to the mayor’s criticism of his style of governance. Akhtar had said, while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Awaaz on Tuesday, that Kamal only built underpasses and bridges during his tenure as city mayor. “He is the most corrupt and ineligible person.”

Kamal was a lab attendant, he had remarked. “How was he able to build houses in Defence and other societies? Where did he get such expensive cars from? They each cost Rs20 million each,” said Akhtar.

The nation has rejected him and will continue to do so, he added.

Earlier, Akhtar and Wahab had given harsh statements against one another. It started after the mayor urged the people of Karachi to launch a civil disobedience movement against the Sindh government. He said that people should not pay taxes to the provincial government until the revenue collected by the government is not spent on cleaning the city.

“The Sindh government is not interested in Karachi or Hyderabad,” he said. “Where does the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board spends the funds it receives?”

Wahab, who is the spokesperson of the Sindh government, condemned the mayor’s statement. “Neither have such statements helped anyone in the past, nor will they do today,” he said, terming the mayor press talk “shameful”.

He demanded Akhtar admit his mistake and apologise to the people of Karachi.

