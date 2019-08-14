Wednesday, August 14, 2019 | 12 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
193 people lost their lives in Pakistan monsoon rains
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
There can never be any compromise on Kashmir: army chief
Pakistan summons Indian envoy on ceasefire violations
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Video
Video: Pakistan Navy cadets undergo weapon training
Naya Din
22 mins ago
They are taught how to operate weapons, assemble firearms
TOPICS:
independence day
Pakistan
RELATED STORIES
Listen: Patriotic songs that will make you proud of Pakistan
6 mins ago
6 mins ago
Celebrities go green for Pakistan
45 mins ago
45 mins ago
193 people lost their lives in Pakistan monsoon rains
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Bilawal should worry about Karachi, not Kashmir: Firdous
SAMAA TV
video
13 hours ago
Watch: Faryal Talpur slams NAB, Islamabad police for midnight jailing
Sohail Rashid
video
2 days ago
Watch: People dump animal offal in Karachi's Gujjar Nullah
Irfan Ul Haque
video
2 days ago
gujjah nullah, video, karachi, dumping, eid, eid ul azha, garbage, littering
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Karachi woman on the run after robbing husband
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.