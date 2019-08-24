Saturday, August 24, 2019 | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
India is agitating its own Muslim population: President Alvi
Wasim Akhtar wants Imran Khan to rein in Faisal Vawda
24-year-old shot dead during home invasion in Rawalpindi
Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand extended till September 7
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Local
Video: Faisalabad celebrates artistic and cultural diversity
Abdul Ahad
40 mins ago
Theatre and dance performances won everyone's hearts
TOPICS:
culture
Faisalabad
show
RELATED STORIES
Man held for attempting to break ATM machine in Faisalabad
2 days ago
2 days ago
Teen models walk the ramp in Faisalabad fashion show
2 days ago
2 days ago
Nine dengue cases reported in Faisalabad
7 days ago
7 days ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Islamabad dazzled by stone jewellery exhibition
Waseem Abbas
local
1 hour ago
Edhi tries to find a solution to Karachi’s stray problem
Taha Anis
local
4 hours ago
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
SAMAA TV
local
21 hours ago
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.