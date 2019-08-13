Tuesday, August 13, 2019 | 11 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
PM Khan to spend Independence Day in Azad Kashmir
Karachi mayor registers an FIR against K-Electric
India can do anything to divert attention from Kashmir: COAS
Sharif family members meet Maryam, Hamza in NAB's custody
Latest
Video: Army chief offers namaz-e-Eid with soldiers in Kashmir
Usman Khan
1 hour ago
Says India wants to divert world's attention from Kashmir
Kashmir
Pakistan
Pakistan Army
qamar javed bajwa
Call waiting: Kashmiris queue for two-minute phone access
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Pakistani-Italian woman assaulted, degraded by husband is 'safe': ambassador
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Pakistan will not tolerate any injustice against Kashmir: Bilawal
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Qamar Javed Bajwa, India, Pakistan Army, Kashmir
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Karachi man arrested for killing wife's 'boyfriend'
Karachi woman on the run after robbing husband
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
