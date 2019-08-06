US envoy Alice Wells arrives in Pakistan on five-day visit

United States Assistant Secretary for South Asia Alice Wells arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday, where she will hold meetings with top Pakistani leadership during her five-day visit.

The US delegation held a meeting with Adviser to PM on Finance Hafeez Sheikh on Tuesday. It also included members of US President Donald Trump’s economic team.

Sheikh apprised the delegates of measures taken by Pakistan to prevent money laundering and terror financing, the Ministry of Finance said.

The delegation will provide technical assistance to Pakistan in order to save it from entering into Financial Action Task Force’s black list.

Wells will hold meetings with political and military leadership of the country, and officials of the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

Sources with the foreign ministry said that Pakistan will take up the matter of India’s aggressive posturing, including the use of prohibited weapons along the Line of Control, with the US delegation.

The matter of New Delhi’s revocation of special status of Indian-administered Kashmir will also come under discussion, they said. Talks will also be held with regard to the Afghan peace process and regional security situation.

The visit is likely to have delegation-level talks between Pakistan and the United States. The two sides will be looking for ways to expand bilateral cooperation and review the performance of various working groups in this regard.

