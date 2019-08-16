Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
US dollar gains 50 paisas in interbank market

5 mins ago
 

The US dollar appreciated on Friday against the Pakistani rupee, gaining 51 paisas in the interbank market. It was being sold at Rs158.95.

However, the dollar depreciated by 10 paisas in the open market. It was sold at Rs159.40.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a slump as the 100-index shed more than 650 points at the week’s end.

The benchmark index dropped below 28,800 points — the lowest in four and a half years.

The slump has led the investors to lose billions of rupees.

TOPICS:
dollar PSX rupee
 
