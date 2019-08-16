UNSC meeting on Kashmir is victory of Pakistan, Kashmiris: Malik

Says India's 'wicked face' has been exposed

"It's our victory... victory of the Kashmiri people, Pakistan and peaceful people across the world," Malik said in Islamabad. "China has a big role in it," she added.Mushaal said that India's "wicked face" has been exposed before the world, adding that New Delhi cannot suppress the passion of Kashmiri people.The UNSC held on Friday its first meeting on the territory in nearly half a century, with tensions soaring over New Delhi's move to strip the disputed region of its autonomy."Pakistan welcomes this meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir," said Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations, while briefing the press after the meeting."Their plight, their hardship, their pain, their suffering, the occupation and the consequences of that occupation have been heard in the UNSC today."However, India's ambassador to the United Nations slammed 'international interference' over the disputed Himalayan territory."We don't need international busybodies to try to tell us how to run our lives. We are a billion plus people," Syed Akbaruddin told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York following the meeting.New Delhi ended the autonomous status of its portion of the Muslim-majority territory in the first week of August, stepping up movement restrictions and cutting off phone and internet access to head off civil unrest, and igniting calls from Pakistan for the international community to intervene.