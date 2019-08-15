UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir is Pakistan’s victory’





Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood has described the UN’s decision to call a Security Council meeting on Kashmir a “victory” for Pakistan.

Talking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Thursday, Qureshi said that Pakistan had sent a communique to the Security Council, asking for an emergency meeting.

He said that his letter asking for the meeting has already been given to all 15 member of the council and according to his sources a decision in principle has been taken to call the meeting on Friday.

The minister said that the Indian atrocities [in Kashmir] are putting the region’s peace at risk. The UN Secretary General also wants a solution to the Kashmir issue, he added

“I believe that responsible nations [that] understand their responsibility and know that the issue is on the Security Council’s agenda would play a role for peace and stability in the region,” said the minister.

He had a talk with the Russian foreign minister as well and Russia has said that it is willing to mediate if India agrees to it, Qureshi claimed.

Pakistan is ready to find a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue but it seems that India is not, said Qureshi.