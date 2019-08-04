UN observers visit areas affected from Indian cluster bombing

A group of United Nations observers visited on Sunday the areas along the Line of Control affected by the use of cluster ammunition by Indian forces.

A cluster munition is a form of air-dropped or ground-launched explosive weapon that ejects bomblets. The use of cluster bombs may result in killing and maiming of many civilians due to their wide-area impact.

The Indian forces used their artillery to fire cluster ammunition on the intervening night of July 30 and 31, targeting civilian population across the LoC. According to Geneva Convention, the use of cluster ammunition is prohibited as it poses serious threat to civilians in a conflict.

Members of the UN observer group witnessed the evidence of Indian cluster bombing in different areas of Neelum Valley. They took pictures and met with residents of the affected areas.

Meanwhile, an operation was launched in Nauseri area of Neelum Valley to search and dispose of cluster ammunition. Personnel of the bomb disposal squad, police and local administration took part in the operation.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad Badar Munir said the use of cluster ammunition by the Indian forces led to two incidents in the vicinity. He said four people were killed and 11 others wounded in the incidents.

Station house officer (SHO) Wajahat Kazmi said an awareness campaign has been launched in areas close to the LoC in order to trace and report cluster ammunition to authorities.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.