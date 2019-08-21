Two US soldiers killed in Afghanistan: NATO

3 days ago
Two US military personnel were killed on Wednesday in Afghanistan, NATO announced, as talks between the US and the Taliban are set to resume in Qatar, with Washington seeking a way out of America’s longest war.
The identity of the two service members “killed in action” was not released, pending notification of their next of kin, Resolute Support, the US-led NATO mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement.
This is a developing story, more details will be provided as received.