Two US soldiers killed in Afghanistan: NATO

Two US military personnel were killed on Wednesday in Afghanistan, NATO announced, as talks between the US and the Taliban are set to resume in Qatar, with Washington seeking a way out of America’s longest war.

The identity of the two service members “killed in action” was not released, pending notification of their next of kin, Resolute Support, the US-led NATO mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as received.