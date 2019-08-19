Monday, August 19, 2019  | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Two suspects arrested for killing cattle trader in Islamabad

1 min ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Islamabad police arrested on Monday two suspects for the murder of a cattle trader. 

The cattle trader, identified as 40-year-old Abdul Ghafoor, was found dead three weeks ago. He was supposed to bring 10 goats to a cattle market, but people registered a complaint with the police after he failed to show up. His body was found near the Margalla Hills.

Secretariat SHO Asjad Mahmood said that Ghafoor was killed while he was transporting the goats to the market. He had rented a vehicle to transport the goats. The vehicle’s driver and his assistant, however, changed their minds and decided to steal the goats instead.

They stopped the car near Monal and hit Ghafoor’s head with a stone and dumped his body down the hill.

Related: Karachi man killed during shootout between police and suspect

The suspects have been identified as Zeeshan Abdullah and Rizwan Ali.

The police said that they were able to trace the suspects with the help of the cameras of the safe city project.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Islamabad Murder
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Islamabad shopkeepers refuse to sell milk in plastic bags
Islamabad shopkeepers refuse to sell milk in plastic bags
local
Video: Karachi lawmakers continue to neglect Surjani Town
Video: Karachi lawmakers continue to neglect Surjani Town
video
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.