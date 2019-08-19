Two suspects arrested for killing cattle trader in Islamabad

The Islamabad police arrested on Monday two suspects for the murder of a cattle trader.

The cattle trader, identified as 40-year-old Abdul Ghafoor, was found dead three weeks ago. He was supposed to bring 10 goats to a cattle market, but people registered a complaint with the police after he failed to show up. His body was found near the Margalla Hills.

Secretariat SHO Asjad Mahmood said that Ghafoor was killed while he was transporting the goats to the market. He had rented a vehicle to transport the goats. The vehicle’s driver and his assistant, however, changed their minds and decided to steal the goats instead.

They stopped the car near Monal and hit Ghafoor’s head with a stone and dumped his body down the hill.

The suspects have been identified as Zeeshan Abdullah and Rizwan Ali.

The police said that they were able to trace the suspects with the help of the cameras of the safe city project.

