Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Local

Two sisters drown in Karachi’s Malir River

1 hour ago
 

Two sisters drowned in Karachi’s Malir River on Wednesday.

According to their family, nine-year-old Ansa slipped and fell in the river. Her 14-year-old sister Salma jumped in to save her but both of them drowned because of the heavy flow of water. The girls had gone to the river for a picnic.

Their father, Din Muhammad, has blamed the rescue teams for the deaths because they reached the scene late. The father said he kept calling the rescue teams for two hours.

Related: ‘Karachi will soon have no space to bury people’

“For two hours, people kept searching for my daughters and recovered their bodies by themselves,” said Muhammad.

Residents of the area have said that since there are no barriers along the banks of the Malir River, due to which the number of accidents has increased. They also appealed to the government to make adequate security arrangements.

In another incident on Wednesday, four-year-old Hina was killed after she fell in a cavity that formed on the road after the heavy downpour in Machhar Colony.

She had left her house to play. Her body has been handed over to her family.

