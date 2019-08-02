Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Two shot dead, one injured in Karachi’s Orangi

2 hours ago
 

Two men were shot dead and one was injured Thursday night in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

The three men were attacked on the same night. The police said 30 bore pistols were used in all three attacks.

Hakim Magheri was killed over personal enmity. Four men on motorcycles opened fire at him at the Chamcha hotel in Orangi Town No 12.

The second attack happened near Frontier Motors, where Atif Shehzad was shot dead.

Ali Dost was injured near Islamabad Chowk. He was also attacked due to personal enmity, the police said.

An investigation has started to find the suspects.

