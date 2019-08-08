Two policemen arrested for beating man in Karachi’s Sharafi Goth

Two police officers, identified as Farhan and Mohammad Rajan, were arrested Wednesday night for beating a man in Karachi’s Sharafi Goth.

The victim was driving a Suzuki pickup van with sacrificial animals in it. His van hit the policemen’s motorcycle.

The cops got off the bike, beat the man and opened fire in the air.

A case was registered against the police officers after the man filed a complaint but was later withdrawn after the two parties reconciled.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.