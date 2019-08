Two people were killed and 10 others injured as a passenger van turned turtle in Balochistan’s Bolan district on Saturday.

Levies said the accident took place near Bibi Nani. The van overturned because of over speeding, the law enforcers said.

It was on its way to Sibbi from Quetta.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, rescue officials said.

