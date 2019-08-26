Monday, August 26, 2019  | 24 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Health

Two more Congo cases reported in Quetta

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

Two more people were diagnosed with Congo fever in Quetta on Monday.

The fever was confirmed in two patients who were admitted in Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital. According to the head of infectious diseases, both patients were from Pishin district.

They had been brought to the hospital on August 22 with complaints of high fever and mouth bleeding. Another patient has been admitted whose blood tests are still pending. As many as 21 people have been diagnosed with Congo in Balochistan, so far this year.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Balochistan Congo virus Quetta
 
