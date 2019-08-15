Two more bodies found in Rajanpur boat accident

Rescue workers found on Thursday the bodies of two people who were missing after their boat overturned in the Indus River in Rajanpur’s Shahwali.

A passenger boat overturned in the river two days earlier. Of the 32 passengers who fell overboard, 22 were rescued alive. Workers from Rescue 1122 have been searching for the bodies of the other 10.

The bodies of 38-year-old Raja and 13-year-old Imran Farooq were found on Thursday. Five bodies were pulled out the day before and the search is still under way for three others – 20-year-old Allah Bachaya, 22-year-old Irshad and 18-year-old Sona Umar.

