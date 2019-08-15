Thursday, August 15, 2019  | 13 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two more bodies found in Rajanpur boat accident

16 mins ago
 

A file photo of the Indus River. Photo: Online

Rescue workers found on Thursday the bodies of two people who were missing after their boat overturned in the Indus River in Rajanpur’s Shahwali.

A passenger boat overturned in the river two days earlier. Of the 32 passengers who fell overboard, 22 were rescued alive. Workers from Rescue 1122 have been searching for the bodies of the other 10.

The bodies of 38-year-old Raja and 13-year-old Imran Farooq were found on Thursday. Five bodies were pulled out the day before and the search is still under way for three others – 20-year-old Allah Bachaya, 22-year-old Irshad and 18-year-old Sona Umar.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
indus river rajanpur
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
video
578 military awards for armed forces
578 military awards for armed forces
video
Sarfaraz spends Aug 14 with families of Sindh police martyrs
Sarfaraz spends Aug 14 with families of Sindh police martyrs
video
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.