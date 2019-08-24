Two killed, one injured in Dera Ismail Khan firing

Two people were killed and another injured after assailants opened fire at a hotel in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday.

The incident took place at a tea shop opposite a police check post in Daraban tehsil.

According to the police, the assailants opened indiscriminate fire. One person died on the spot and two were injured. The second victim died on the way to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Daraban.

The victims have been identified as Naqeebullah and Samiullah. Gul Khan was injured in the attack and taken to the DI Khan DHQ Hospital.

Security in the district is on high alert.

