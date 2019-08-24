Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Two killed, one injured in Dera Ismail Khan firing

2 hours ago
 

Two people were killed and another injured after assailants opened fire at a hotel in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday.

The incident took place at a tea shop opposite a police check post in Daraban tehsil.

According to the police, the assailants opened indiscriminate fire. One person died on the spot and two were injured. The second victim died on the way to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Daraban.

The victims have been identified as Naqeebullah and Samiullah. Gul Khan was injured in the attack and taken to the DI Khan DHQ Hospital.

Security in the district is on high alert.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Attack dera ismail khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
local
Watch: What’s causing the motorway accidents in Islamabad?
Watch: What's causing the motorway accidents in Islamabad?
local
Check out this five star hotel for cats in Islamabad
Check out this five star hotel for cats in Islamabad
living
 
 
 
 
 
Cats, Hotel, Islamabad,
 
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.