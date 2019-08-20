Two killed in Sanghar over marriage proposal dispute

Two people were killed by an armed man in Sanghar Tuesday over a dispute pertaining to a marriage proposal.

The deceased has been identified as Dost Ali and his cousin Khadim Hussain. The suspect attacked the cousins while they were travelling from Sanghar to Jhol to solve the dispute with their rival group. He opened fire on their vehicle and both died on the spot.

Related: 12-year-old injured in firing by Karachi policemen

The police have shifted the bodies to a hospital and will start investigating once the deceased’s family files an FIR.

The family has accused the rival group of orchestrating the shooting.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.