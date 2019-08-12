Monday, August 12, 2019  | 10 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Two killed in mosque roof collapse in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth

1 hour ago
 
Roof collapsed during Eid prayers






Two people were killed when a mosque roof collapsed in Karachi's Sohrab Goth Monday morning. 

The roof collapsed during Eid prayers. Twelve other people were injured in the accident.

The mosque is located in Gharibabad.

The accident came a day after heavy rains in Karachi. Eleven people died in the rains.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
karachi, sohrab goth, gharibabad, rain, roof collapse, eid, mosque roof collapse,
 
