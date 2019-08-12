Monday, August 12, 2019 | 10 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Two killed in mosque roof collapse in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth
Syed Khursheed Alam
1 hour ago
Roof collapsed during Eid prayers
Two people were killed when a mosque roof collapsed in Karachi's Sohrab Goth Monday morning.
The roof collapsed during Eid prayers. Twelve other people were injured in the accident.
The mosque is located in Gharibabad.
The accident came a day after heavy rains in Karachi. Eleven people died in the rains.
Karachi
roof collapse
