HOME > News

Two killed over money dispute

2 hours ago
 

At least two men were killed and one injured on Monday during an exchange of fire between two groups in Punjab’s Kasur.

The deceased have been identified as Imran and Ali Jan. The dead and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

According to the police, the dispute erupted after Imran was unable to return a loan of Rs 40,000 to Aijaz.

Separate cases have been registered against the involving parties and search is underway for their arrest.

