Saturday, August 31, 2019  | 29 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Two killed as bus collides with motorcycle in North Karachi 

55 mins ago
 

Two people on a motorcycle were killed after a speeding bus collided with their two-wheeler in North Karachi Saturday morning. 

The bodies have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. They have yet to be identified.

The police said that the accident occurred near Do Minute Chowrangi. Following the accident, a mob gathered around the bus and vandalized it. They threw stones at it and broke its windscreen.

The bus driver, however, managed to escape. The police are investigating the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
accident Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
local
Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan
Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan
local
Faisalabad officials being investigated for illegally renting out public land
Faisalabad officials being investigated for illegally renting out public land
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.