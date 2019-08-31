Two killed as bus collides with motorcycle in North Karachi 

Two people on a motorcycle were killed after a speeding bus collided with their two-wheeler in North Karachi Saturday morning.

The bodies have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. They have yet to be identified.

The police said that the accident occurred near Do Minute Chowrangi. Following the accident, a mob gathered around the bus and vandalized it. They threw stones at it and broke its windscreen.

The bus driver, however, managed to escape. The police are investigating the case.

