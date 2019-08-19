Two elderly civilians killed in Indian fire along LoC

Two elderly civilians were killed in Indian fire along the Line of Control in the Tatta Pani sector of Azad Kashmir.

According to the ISPR, Indian forces opened unprovoked fire on a civilian settlement. They fired mortars and rockets at the settlement, killing two people — 75-year-old Muhammad and 61-year-old Hassan Din.

The Pakistan Army opened retaliatory fire on Indian check posts, killing two soldiers and injuring several others.

