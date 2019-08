Two children drowned on Wednesday after bathing in rainwater that collected near their house in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Four children went to play in the water and two of them drowned. They were between eight and 10 years old.

Rescue teams retrieved the bodies and two other children were taken out in a critical condition.

The bodies and children were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

