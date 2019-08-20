‘Twitter apparently blocked Pakistani accounts under influence of Indian lobbies’

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said on Tuesday that micro-blogging website Twitter apparently blocked Pakistani accounts under the influence of Indian lobbies.

The PTA wrote a letter to Twitter administration after the micro-blogging website blocked over 150 Pakistani accounts for raising voice for the Kashmiri people.

The regulatory authority has raised its concerns with Twitter administration, PTA spokesperson Tayyaba Iftikhar confirmed.

In its letter to Twitter, the PTA said that at least 178 users of the micro-blogging website had approached it after their accounts were blocked for “advocating Kashmiri rights and condemning Indian forces’ atrocities in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

The PTA has sent a list of 178 accounts to Twitter and urged the micro-blogging website to restore them.

“It appears that Twitter administration under [the] influence of Indian lobbies is depriving Pakistani users,” the letter read.

It said such an act was not only against the fundamental rights of the users but it was also in violation of Twitter’s own community guidelines.

